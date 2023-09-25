2023 Homecoming candidates

Homecoming Oct. 2 - 6

Staples-Motley Schools’ Homecoming will kick off with a pep fest on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 8:20 a.m.

Homecoming Week will be held Monday, Oct. 2 - Friday, Oct. 6, with the Coronation set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9:15 a.m.

Royalty candidates

The 2023 Homecoming royalty candidates include Isabel Birkholtz, Kyanna Burton, Addisyn Cichos, Isabella Olander, Lauren Rutten, Kyra Stangle, queen candidates; and Keller Anderson, Eli Carlson, Blake Neelan, Andrew Salcido, Brayden Salcido, Odin Trif, king candidates.