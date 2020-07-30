Hello Readers,

The Staples World published the 2020 Graduation salute tab June 3 with copies available

at the Staples World.

The online version can be found on our website, www.staplesworld.com, hover the mouse over

E-EDITION located above the Staples World logo (top left, second heading) and

a drop down tab will indicate SPECIAL SECTIONS, click on the SPECIAL SECTIONS tab and you can choose

"2020 Graduates, Staples-Motley and Pillager".