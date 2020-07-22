Home / News / 2020 filings for local elections coming up

2020 filings for local elections coming up

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:30am admin1

Filing dates for upcoming local elections will run from July 28 to August 11, 2020.

The Staples-Motleys school board has three seats up for election this year, currently held by Chad Longbella, Bryan Winkels and Greg Frisk.

Staples City Council has three seats up for election, currently held by Doug Case, Rachel Johnson and Mary Theurer.

Motley City Council seats up for election include Mayor Al Yoder’s seat, and council members Steve Johnson and Pat O’Regan’s seats.

School board filing can be done at the district office building and council filing can be done at city hall.

