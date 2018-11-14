2018 local election totals
Results from the Nov. 6 election include the following:
Staples-Motley School Board (elect 3)
Brad Anderson 2,400, Mary Freeman 2,368, Bruce Lund 2,251, Robert Follis 1,215
Motley City
Mayor
Al Yoder 182
City Council member (elect 2)
Amy Hutchison 139, Jace Carlson 126
City Council special election
Pat O’Regan 103, Georgia Follis 81
Staples City
Mayor
Chris Etzler 864
City Council (elect 3)
Ron Murray 687, Roy Miles 649, Thomas Toepper 562
Todd County
County Commissioner District 2
Gary Kneisl 1,464
County Commissioner District 4
David Kircher 1,047, Nikki Deyle 894
Auditor/Treasurer
Denise Gaida 8,074
Recorder
Linda Daoust 7,789
Sheriff
Steve Och 7,994
Attorney
Chuck Rasmussen 7,503
Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
Dan Whitney 3,983, Barbara James 3,957
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
Dale Katterhagen 7,845
Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
Tom Williamson 7,609
Wadena County
County Commissioner District 1
Sheldon Monson 777
County Commissioner District 3
Bill Stearns 795
County Commissioner District 5
Jon Kangas 700, Curtis Ronneberg 566
Auditor/Treasurer
Heather Olson 2,980, Brian Hagen 2,253
Recorder
Soledad Henriksen 4,467
Sheriff
Michael Carr 4,723
Attorney
Kyra Ladd 4,372
Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
Kenneth Berg 4,505
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
Brett Dailey 4,512
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
Nancy Benson 4,420
Cass County
County Commissioner District 1
Neal Gaalswyk 2,610
County Commissioner District 4
Scott Bruns 2,252
Recorder
Kathryn Norby 10,914
Sheriff
Tom Burch 11,427
Attorney
Benjamin Lindstrom 10,720
Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
Tom Kuschel 10,836
Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
Willard Pehling 10,746
Morrison County
County Commissioner District 4
Mike Wilson 2,293
County Commissioner District 5
Greg Blaine 2,334
Auditor/Treasurer
Chelsey Robinson 6,578, Deb Lowe 6,182
Recorder
Eileen Holtberg 11,394
Sheriff
Shawn Larsen 12,278
Attorney
Brian Middendorf 11,476
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
Tom Brutscher 11,196
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
Scott Saehr 11,445
Soil and Water Supervisor District 4
Dale Scholl 6,744, John Ulrick 4,785
Villard Township
Town Supervisor Seat A
Richard Adamietz 172, Ken Myers 94
Town Supervisor Seat B
Shawn Jordahl 255
Town Clerk
Mary Trantina Koenig 244
Town Treasurer
John Reese 258
State Legislature
State Representative District 9A
John Poston 11,378, Alex Hering 5,022
State Representative District 9B
Ron Kresha 11,802, Stephen Browning 4,548