2018 local election results

Results from the Nov. 6 election include the following:

Staples-Motley School Board (elect 3)

Brad Anderson 2,400, Mary Freeman 2,368, Bruce Lund 2,251, Robert Follis 1,215

Motley City

Mayor

Al Yoder 182

City Council member (elect 2)

Amy Hutchison 139, Jace Carlson 126

City Council special election

Pat O’Regan 103, Georgia Follis 81

Staples City

Mayor

Chris Etzler 864

City Council (elect 3)

Ron Murray 687, Roy Miles 649, Thomas Toepper 562

Todd County

County Commissioner District 2

Gary Kneisl 1,464

County Commissioner District 4

David Kircher 1,047, Nikki Deyle 894

Auditor/Treasurer

Denise Gaida 8,074

Recorder

Linda Daoust 7,789

Sheriff

Steve Och 7,994

Attorney

Chuck Rasmussen 7,503

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Dan Whitney 3,983, Barbara James 3,957

Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

Dale Katterhagen 7,845

Soil and Water Supervisor District 5

Tom Williamson 7,609

Wadena County

County Commissioner District 1

Sheldon Monson 777

County Commissioner District 3

Bill Stearns 795

County Commissioner District 5

Jon Kangas 700, Curtis Ronneberg 566

Auditor/Treasurer

Heather Olson 2,980, Brian Hagen 2,253

Recorder

Soledad Henriksen 4,467

Sheriff

Michael Carr 4,723

Attorney

Kyra Ladd 4,372

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Kenneth Berg 4,505

Soil and Water Supervisor District 2

Brett Dailey 4,512

Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

Nancy Benson 4,420

Cass County

County Commissioner District 1

Neal Gaalswyk 2,610

County Commissioner District 4

Scott Bruns 2,252

Recorder

Kathryn Norby 10,914

Sheriff

Tom Burch 11,427

Attorney

Benjamin Lindstrom 10,720

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Tom Kuschel 10,836

Soil and Water Supervisor District 5

Willard Pehling 10,746

Morrison County

County Commissioner District 4

Mike Wilson 2,293

County Commissioner District 5

Greg Blaine 2,334

Auditor/Treasurer

Chelsey Robinson 6,578, Deb Lowe 6,182

Recorder

Eileen Holtberg 11,394

Sheriff

Shawn Larsen 12,278

Attorney

Brian Middendorf 11,476

Soil and Water Supervisor District 2

Tom Brutscher 11,196

Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

Scott Saehr 11,445

Soil and Water Supervisor District 4

Dale Scholl 6,744, John Ulrick 4,785

Villard Township

Town Supervisor Seat A

Richard Adamietz 172, Ken Myers 94

Town Supervisor Seat B

Shawn Jordahl 255

Town Clerk

Mary Trantina Koenig 244

Town Treasurer

John Reese 258

State Legislature

State Representative District 9A

John Poston 11,378, Alex Hering 5,022

State Representative District 9B

Ron Kresha 11,802, Stephen Browning 4,548