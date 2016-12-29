2016 was a year of building for the future

Many of the stories that appeared in the Staples World in 2016 centered on preparations for the future. Three major construction projects were started in Staples. The Thriving Communities Initiative started looking at community needs in economic development, workforce and quality of life.

As usual, the Staples World was also filled with stories about families, achievements and people who create in the community.

The following are some of the highlights of 2016:

Jan. 14 - James and Sheena Ziegler, Staples started working on their Habitat For Humanity home they will fix up and live in.

Jan. 14 - The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Foundation donated $25,000 to the Staples Historical Society to help start a museum after the Staples Depot renovation is finished.

Jan. 21 - Dr. Jonathan and Amy Claussen make family a priority in their lives and help other families through their ministry, “Family Restoration Project.”

Jan. 28 - The “Re-start” campaign was recommended to the Staples Motley School District by administration, including restructuring the grade levels at each school building.

Feb. 11 - Informational meetings about the school re-start campaign drew large crowds. Several parents objected to the school realignment, specifically moving all the younger students, grades K-3, to the Staples building.

Feb. 25 - Five Staples- Motley wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament, Spencer Miller, Owen Bjerga, Eric Lisson, Jeremy Miller and Alex Erpelding.

Feb. 25 - After reviewing statistics and rural trends, attendees at the Thriving Communities Initiative meeting determined that Staples is a “young and vibrant” community.

Feb. 25 - Rose Han and William Thew were the top spellers in the district spelling bee.

March 3 - The Staples- Motley School Board approved the re-start proposal.

March 17 - Staples Motley High School student Anna Koopmann memorized 1,000 digits of pi, the number used to calculate the area of a circle. Student Kyle Huepenbecker memorized 500 digits of the number pi.

March 24 - Jennifer DeBoer credited her faith, community and local police with helping her end her addiction to methamphetamines.

March 24 - Hara Charlier is named the new Central Lakes College President.

March 24 - The Staples- Motley knowledge bowl team qualified for the state tournament. Members are: Jace Hoemberg, Chris Hart, Asharak White, Andrew Bates and Zach Strickland.

March 31 - Howad Weekley shares his story of how he became addicted to methamphetamines and how he ended his addiction.

April 7 - A forum about the problem of methamphetamines in the Staples area was attended by two hundred people. The forum was sponsored by Staples Motley Beyond Poverty.

April 14 - The Thriving Communities Initiative held a second meeting to get public feedback on the economics, quality of life and workforce issues in Staples.

April 21 - Lucas Jiminez and Coleman Klimek won a state speech title in the duo competition. Their speech was an adaptation of the movie “The Producers,” which included singing, dancing, comedy and drama. Other individuals who placed at the state speech were: Jenessa Iverson, Alex Erickson, Olivia Klefsaas and Zach Strickland.

May 12 - Staples natives Chuck Martin, Mark Lelwica and Dan Meyer opened the Roundhouse Brewery in Brainerd.

May 19 - Staples artist Diana Johnson’s art exhibition will open at the Five Wings Gallery in Staples.

May 26 - The Poplar Ladies Birthday Club is celebrating their 90th year. Since 1926, the club has planned the annual Memorial Day program at Poplar Cemetery.

June 2 - The Staples City Council approved a resolution to create a tax increment finance (TIF) district to assist the development of a 32 to 34 unit townhome project in Staples. Roach Properties is building the townhomes.

June 9 - Tera Weyer was awarded the Student-Athlete Character Award from the National Christian College Athletic Association.

June 9 - Kevin Roline was hired as the Staples- Motley Community Education coordinator.

June 9 - National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) is recommending over $1.5 million in Innovation Funding to directly benefit Region 5 school districts. They also recommended $350,000 for regional projects developed by local government agencies.

June 16 - Mike and Mary Ives, along with family members Burl and Kris, announced they will build a new hotel, the Timberlake Hotel, in Staples and re-open the Town’s Edge Restaurant next door to the hotel. The family owns the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids, as well as several other hotels in the region.

June 16 - After 41 years of working in the Staples and Staples-Motley school district’s business office, Bonnie Thoele is retiring.

June 16 - Millie Klefsaas set the state pole vault record at 12 feet and also won the 100 meter hurdles. Max Giza placed seventh in the boys pole vault at the state meet. In golf, Andrew Israelson was named Mr. Minnesota after qualifying for the state golf meet for the fifth straight year. In girls golf, Olivia Klefsaas and Hailey Koenig advanced to the state tournament.

June 16 -The Staples- Motley FFA chapter had 45 members compete at the State FFA Convention.

June 23 - The recently completed National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) building addition in Staples reveals healthy work spaces along with locations that foster personal communication, large group gatherings and technological communication.

June 30 - The Thriving Communities Initiative Quality of Life Task Force started a list of things to do in summer in the Staples area, with the goal of 50 things that are readily available to everyone in the community.

July 7 - Dr. William Mennis is retiring after 48 years as a family practice doctor in Staples.

July 21 - Eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competed in the first Cardinal Alumni Basketball Tournament, drawing a crowd of fans and families to Staples Motley High School. Participants ranged in age from 14 to 78.

Aug. 4 - Lisa Bjerga of Lakewood Health System is one of 50 individuals nationally named to the Becker’s Hospital Review “Rising Stars: 50 Healthcare Leaders Under 40,”

Aug. 4 - “Twelve Angry Men” is being presented by Lamplighter Community Theatre of Staples and Madhatters Community Theatre of Wadena.

Sept. 8 - Motley-Staples Middle school students figured out the bus transfer station on the first day of school. With the new re-start alignment, all district students in grades K-3 are in Staples, 4-7 in Motley and 8-12 in Staples.

Sept. 15 - Staples-Motley students worked with a variety of robots as they had their first exposure to Technology Mobile program.

Sept. 22 - Four local homes were painted as part of the “Paint the Town” program set up by the Staples Economic Development Authority. Homes were owned by seniors or families who were unable to do the painting themselves.

Oct. 13 - Lakewood Health System held a groundbreaking ceremony for their $20 million clinic addition.

Oct. 20 - Staples-Motley School Board candidates discuss the divide between the communities of Staples and Motley at a candidate forum.

Oct. 20 - Mary Sperley, Jordan Haglin and Mike Matanich were honored at the Staples Motley Community Foundation Awards, as was Lakewood Health System, Curves and the Staples Fire Department.

Nov. 10 - Six members of the Staples-Motley FFA Chapter earned awards at the National FFA Convention

Nov. 10 - Lt. Col. Keith Ferdon of Motley, along with his military team, was honored during a recent Minnesota Wild hockey game.

Nov. 10 - Kira Sweeney placed seventh at the girls state cross country meet and Emmet Anderson finished 52nd in the boys race.

Nov. 17 - Steve Sveom is retiring after 24 years as pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. He and his wife Toni are moving out of town.

Dec. 1 - Dean Fearing of Staples and Robert Warnberg of Princeton had a World War II reunion of sorts recently in Staples. The two were crew members of the USS Lowndes, a supply and transport ship that was a crucial part of the Pacific Theater in World War II.

Dec. 1 - After studying population trends, economic trends and open enrollment trends, John Powers feels the Staples-Motley School District will maintain approximately the same number of students in the coming decade.

Dec. 8 - People in Staples, across Minnesota and around the country are commemorating the life of Duane Lund, the former Staples School District Superintendent who was known for accomplishing community and economic development while working for the school. Lund died on Dec. 2, at age 90.

Dec. 22 - After spending the holiday season in the middle of the Pacific Ocean last year, far from family and friends, Samantha Svendsen of Staples said she’s looking forward to a white Christmas at home.