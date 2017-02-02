Home / News / ‘Her Voice, Her Song’ performance

'Her Voice, Her Song' performance

Thu, 02/02/2017

The Staples Area Women’s Chorus (SAWC) hosted the 2017 Women’s Choral Festival, ‘Her Voice, Her Song,’ on Jan. 28, at the Staples-Motley High School in Staples. The day-long event culminated with a combined concert for the public at the SMHS gymnasium. Seventeen area schools participated in the event.

Below: Dr. Susan Cogdill, the festival’s guest director, rehearses with the singers. Cogdill is an Assistant Professor of Music Education and Director of the Women’s Choir at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph and St. John’s University in Collegeville. (Submitted photos by RoAnn Trout)

 

