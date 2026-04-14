Statewide tornado drills on April 16

Mike Wisniewski

Todd County Emergency Management Director

April 13–17 is NOAA Severe Weather Awareness Week, an important time for businesses, employees, families and individuals to prepare for Minnesota’s severe weather season.

We encourage all businesses, employers and employees to review their Emergency Action Plans (EAP) and company procedures for tornadoes and other severe weather emergencies. Take time to identify shelter locations, evacuation routes, notification procedures and accountability processes to help protect staff and visitors.

The public is also encouraged to review their home severe weather plans, including where to take shelter during a tornado warning and how family members will communicate during an emergency.

On Thursday, April 16, there will be two statewide tornado drills:

o 1:45 p.m. – Intended for businesses and schools to practice tornado sheltering and accountability procedures

o 6:45 p.m. – Intended for families and individuals to discuss and take action on where to go at home during severe weather

Take part in these drills to ensure everyone knows where to go and what to do.

We also strongly encourage all businesses and residents to sign up for the Todd County CodeRED Mass Notification System. By signing up, you can receive:

o Emergency notifications

o Community safety alerts

o Severe weather alerts and warnings

To sign up, text TODDCOUNTYMN to 24639.

Being prepared before severe weather strikes helps protect lives and property.

Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe.