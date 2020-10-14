School board agenda Oct. 19

School Board Meeting - #5

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 6:00PM

District Office

AGENDA

Call to Order Roll Call, Determination of Quorum, and Pledge of Allegiance Adoption of Agenda

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to adopt the agenda. MC MF

Recognize Public

School/Community Forum – Individuals or groups wishing to address the Board must contact the Board Chair or the Superintendent by NOON of the Friday prior to the meeting

Facility Updates LTFM Project Report from LHB (Troy Miller) ICS Facilities Update - Mike Hubbard

Consent Agenda:

3. Approval of minutes from the Sept. 21 Regular Meeting.

4. Approval of Winter Extra-Curricular Coaches / Advisors

5. Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from Elementary PTC

6 Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from the Volleyball Boosters

7. Approve resignations:

a. JV Softball Coach – Heather Maule

8. Approve new hires:

a. Emily Hirschey; MS Visual Arts (one year contract)

9. Other

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Consent Agenda. MC MF

Approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and Grants in the amount of $

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and grants. MC MF

Finance

Financial Report Authorize the vouchers

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to authorize payment of the vouchers. MC MF

Other

Curriculum and Other

Presentation of the 2019-2020 Staples Motley Curriculum Council Plan of Action (Deb Ferdon)

(Information only – no action needed)

Science Curriculum (Deb Ferdon) Other

Reports:

School Board

FED – Sourcewell – Principals – Written reports included Superintendent Activities SMEA Other

Upcoming Meeting Schedule:

Oct. 19 -23; Auditors in District Office

Mon., Nov. 2; Board Work Session; 6:00 PM; District Office

Tues., Nov. 3: Election Day

Thurs., Nov. 12: Special Board Meeting; Canvass Election Results; 6:00pm District Office

Mon., Nov. 23: Regular Board Meeting; 6:00 pm; District Office

Thurs., Nov. 26, 27; Happy Thanksgiving! (Offices Closed)

Mon., Dec. 7 Work Session & Truth in Taxation Hearing; District Office; 6:00pm

Adjournment