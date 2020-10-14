School board agenda Oct. 19
School Board Meeting - #5
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 6:00PM
District Office
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Roll Call, Determination of Quorum, and Pledge of Allegiance
- Adoption of Agenda
Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to adopt the agenda. MC MF
- Recognize Public
- School/Community Forum – Individuals or groups wishing to address the Board must contact the Board Chair or the Superintendent by NOON of the Friday prior to the meeting
- Facility Updates
- LTFM Project Report from LHB (Troy Miller)
- ICS Facilities Update - Mike Hubbard
- Consent Agenda:
3. Approval of minutes from the Sept. 21 Regular Meeting.
4. Approval of Winter Extra-Curricular Coaches / Advisors
5. Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from Elementary PTC
6 Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from the Volleyball Boosters
7. Approve resignations:
a. JV Softball Coach – Heather Maule
8. Approve new hires:
a. Emily Hirschey; MS Visual Arts (one year contract)
9. Other
Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Consent Agenda. MC MF
- Approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and Grants in the amount of $
Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and grants. MC MF
- Finance
- Financial Report
- Authorize the vouchers
Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to authorize payment of the vouchers. MC MF
- Other
- Curriculum and Other
- Presentation of the 2019-2020 Staples Motley Curriculum Council Plan of Action (Deb Ferdon)
(Information only – no action needed)
- Science Curriculum (Deb Ferdon)
- Other
- Reports:
- School Board
- FED –
- Sourcewell –
- Principals – Written reports included
- Superintendent
- Activities
- SMEA
- Other
Upcoming Meeting Schedule:
Oct. 19 -23; Auditors in District Office
Mon., Nov. 2; Board Work Session; 6:00 PM; District Office
Tues., Nov. 3: Election Day
Thurs., Nov. 12: Special Board Meeting; Canvass Election Results; 6:00pm District Office
Mon., Nov. 23: Regular Board Meeting; 6:00 pm; District Office
Thurs., Nov. 26, 27; Happy Thanksgiving! (Offices Closed)
Mon., Dec. 7 Work Session & Truth in Taxation Hearing; District Office; 6:00pm
- Adjournment
- Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to adjourn the meeting. MC MF
-