School board agenda Oct. 19

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:54pm admin1

School Board Meeting - #5

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020   6:00PM

             District Office

    AGENDA

 

 

  1. Call to Order
    1. Roll Call, Determination of Quorum, and Pledge of Allegiance
    2. Adoption of Agenda

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to adopt the agenda.  MC  MF 

 

  1. Recognize Public

 

  1. School/Community Forum – Individuals or groups wishing to address the Board must contact the Board Chair or the Superintendent by NOON of the Friday prior to the meeting

 

  1. Facility Updates
    1.   LTFM Project Report from LHB (Troy Miller) 
    2. ICS Facilities Update - Mike Hubbard

 

  1. Consent Agenda:

3. Approval of minutes from the Sept. 21 Regular Meeting.

4. Approval of Winter Extra-Curricular Coaches / Advisors

5. Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from Elementary PTC

6 Approve the Fundraiser Application Request from the Volleyball Boosters

7. Approve resignations: 

a.  JV Softball Coach – Heather Maule

8. Approve new hires: 

a.  Emily Hirschey;  MS Visual Arts (one year contract) 

9. Other 

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Consent Agenda.  MC  MF

 

  1. Approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and Grants in the amount of $

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to approve the Resolution to Accept Donations and grants.  MC  MF

 

  1. Finance 
  1. Financial Report
  2. Authorize the vouchers  

Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to authorize payment of the vouchers.  MC  MF

  1. Other 
  1. Curriculum and Other
  1. Presentation of the 2019-2020 Staples Motley Curriculum Council Plan of Action  (Deb Ferdon) 

(Information only – no action needed)

  1. Science Curriculum  (Deb Ferdon)  
  2. Other

 

  1. Reports:
  1. School Board
    1. FED – 
    2. Sourcewell – 
  2. Principals – Written reports included
  3. Superintendent
  4. Activities  
  5. SMEA
  6. Other

 

Upcoming Meeting Schedule:

Oct. 19 -23;     Auditors in District Office

Mon., Nov. 2;  Board Work Session; 6:00 PM; District Office   

Tues., Nov. 3:  Election Day 

Thurs., Nov. 12:  Special Board Meeting; Canvass Election Results; 6:00pm  District Office

Mon., Nov. 23:  Regular Board Meeting; 6:00 pm; District Office 

Thurs., Nov. 26, 27;  Happy Thanksgiving!  (Offices Closed) 

Mon., Dec. 7  Work Session & Truth in Taxation Hearing;  District Office;  6:00pm

 

  1. Adjournment
  1. Motion by _____________, second by _______________, to adjourn the meeting.  MC  MF 
  2.  

