Live Drive-Thru Nativity Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in Pillager

Live Drive-Thru Nativity in Pillager

The seventh annual ‘Live Drive-Thru Nativity’ will be held Weds., and Thurs., Dec. 8 and 9, 6 - 8:30 p.m., at the Pillager Fairgrounds. Watch for traffic signs.

Sponsored by the Casino Assembly of God Church in Pillager (with involvement from over 15 area churches), the event features a live drama of the Christmas story...complete with live animals (including camels, sheep and donkeys) and a number of actors.

Dozens of actors, playing the parts of travelers, shepherds, angels, wisemen, and Mary and Joseph, will be involved in telling the Christmas story.

It takes approximately 10 - 15 minutes to drive through the nativity, depending on traffic and attendees never have to leave their car.

There is no charge to attend the live nativity, but a donation bucket will be available at the end. For more information, or if you would like to participate, call Sue Van Hal at 218-821-2276 .