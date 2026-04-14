Lakewood Health System and Staples Police Dept. to host prescription drug take back day

Lakewood Health System in Staples, in partnership with the Staples Police Dept. is hosting a prescription drug take back day on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main entrance of Lakewood’s main campus (49725 Cty. 83, Staples).

This event is open to anyone who would like to dispose of unneeded prescription medications anonymously and safely. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed.

For 16 years, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications that are old, unwanted or expired, in an attempt to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds (10,200 tons) of medication from circulation nation-wide since its inception.